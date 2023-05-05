AIFF invites bids for new clubs to join Hero I-League 2023-24 season onwards

All India Football Federation has issued an invite to accept bids for new clubs to join the Hero I-League from 2023-24 season onwards.

Under the Vision 2047 plan unfolded by the AIFF earlier this year, the federation plans to increase the number of teams in the Hero I-League in a triple-tier system in order to provide opportunities to aspiring clubs and/or investors from various socio-economic backdrops.

New Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, Gurugram, Chennai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, and Noida have been identified as the Tier 1 cities from where potential clubs could bid for a place in the Hero I-League. Tier 2 cities for the bids were identified as follows – Ranchi, Itanagar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Phagwara, Coimbatore, Manjeri, Thiruvananthapuram, Bhopal, and Shillong.

As per the invitation to tender, the entity that wins the bid will be granted the right to own and operate a new football club from 2023 onwards.

The invitation to tender can be acquired from the Football House in New Delhi or by emailing [email protected] between May 7th and May 22nd, 2023 upon payment of INR 5,00,000.00 (non-refundable and non-adjustable) by demand draft, pay order (both payable at New Delhi) favouring All India Football Federation, or by NEFT/RTGS.

Bank details will be provided upon request.