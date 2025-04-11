Football: India bids to host 2031 AFC Asian Cup

India has submitted an Expression of Interest (EoI) to host the 2031 AFC Asian Cup, the Asian Football Confederation revealed on Friday.

The All India Football Federation is among the seven national sports federations to have expressed their desire to host the prestigious continental competition.

The others include Football Australia, Football Association of Indonesia, Korea Football Association, Kuwait Football Association, United Arab Emirates Football Association and a joint bid from The Kyrgyz Football Union, Tajikistan Football Federation and Uzbekistan Football Association.

The seven bids received to host the 2031 AFC Asian Cup is a record for the continental tournament.

AIFF has submitted an EOI to host the AFC Asian Cup 2031!

India is among 7 nations that expressed interest before the March 31 deadline.#IndianFootball #AFCAsianCup2031 #AIFF pic.twitter.com/EfP2ndQfE5 — Aswathy Santhosh (@_Aswathy_S) April 11, 2025





"The record number of bids that we have received is further testament to the stature and appeal of the AFC Asian Cup," said Shaikh Salman the President of AFC.

"The unprecedented level of interest we have witnessed reflects both the high ambitions of the AFC's Member Associations and their increasing confidence in their own capacities and capabilities to host a tournament as significant as the AFC Asian Cup," he added.

The AFC will now work with the Bidding member associations on the delivery of the necessary bidding documentation in accordance with the established timelines and processes, with a Bidding Workshop for the 2031 AFC Asian Cup scheduled to be held later this month.

Thereafter, an overall evaluation of the bids will be undertaken by the AFC Administration prior to the selection of the host for the 24-team competition by the AFC Congress in 2026.