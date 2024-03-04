NEW DELHI: The All India Football Federation’s Infrastructure Committee met via video conferencing on Monday, March 4, 2024, to discuss the way forward for the various facilities of the Federation across the country.

The meeting was chaired by Mr. Deepak Sharma, and in attendance, were AIFF Acting Secretary General Mr. M. Satyanarayan, Deputy Chairperson Mr. Amit Chaudhury, and committee members Mr. Dharamjit Singh, Mr. Bhupender Singh, Mr. Akhtar Ali, and Mr. Kaif Rabbani.

AIFF Infrastructure Committee meeting held online! #IndianFootball ⚽️ — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) March 4, 2024

The Committee was first apprised of the AIFF’s facilities in Goa, New Delhi, and Kolkata, by the Acting Secretary General.



It was agreed by the Committee that renovations would be done at the Football House in New Delhi, subject to the approval of funds already applied to AFC.

A string of refurbishments for the AIFF Training Centre in Goa have been approved by the Committee.

On the matter of the National Centre of Excellence in Kolkata, the Committee suggested that the pending construction be completed at the facility before further work is undertaken. This will enable us to complete the requirements as per the FIFA guidelines.