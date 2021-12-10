The Indian National Women's team has moved two spots upward in the current FIFA Women's Rankings that were declared on Friday. Previously sitting on 57th as per the August release, the Blue Tigresses have returned to their average 55th ranking this time.



In this span of time, the Blue Tigresses have shown some exceptional performances. In October, India secured three wins against- UAE(4-1), Bahrain(5-0) and Chinese Taipei(1-0) while losing against Tunisia. The encounters were followed by narrow losses against Hammarby IF and Djurgarden IF despite a strong show of football.



In their recent Brazil tour, India lost all the three encounters against Brazil, Chile and Venezuela. Despite the losses the Indian women showcased a spectacular performance and was rightfully awarded by the advancement in the rankings.



Appeased and motivated with the result, the Blue Tigresses will prepare for the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup. The tournament is set to take place in India itself. The Indian team has been placed alongside China, Chinese Taipei and Iran in the group stage.

