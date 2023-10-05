AIFF extends Igor Stimac's contract until 2026 with World Cup qualifiers incentive

The All India Football Federation (AIFF), has extended the contract of senior men's team head coach Igor Stimac until 2026, with an enticing option to further extend it for two more years. The decision was announced during a virtual press conference on Thursday.

Igor Stimac has had a remarkable year at the helm of the Indian senior men's football team. His achievements this year include leading the team to a triumphant hat-trick of trophies - the Hero Tri-Nation Cup, Hero Intercontinental Cup, and the prestigious Bangabandhu SAFF Championship.

However, the extension of Stimac's contract comes with a unique incentive tied to India's performance in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. If the Indian team successfully makes it to round 3 of the qualifiers, the AIFF has committed to extending Stimac's contract for an additional two years.

Additionally, the AIFF has also taken steps to strengthen its youth development program. The India U23 men's team is set to make a return, and senior team assistant coach Mahesh Bowli will take charge of this crucial initiative.



With Igor Stimac at the helm, India's senior men's football team is poised for an exciting journey ahead, including the Asian Cup and the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.