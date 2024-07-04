AIFF Executive Committee to address Indian Football roadmap concerns next week

The All India Football Federation’s (AIFF) executive committee is scheduled to meet next week to deliberate on the full implementation of the Indian football roadmap, which was established in 2019. This meeting comes in response to a letter from the I-League Clubs Association highlighting several pressing issues.

In 2019, a comprehensive roadmap for Indian football was agreed upon by key stakeholders with input from the continental football body. One of the pivotal elements of this roadmap was the introduction of relegation in the top-tier Indian Super League (ISL) starting from the 2024-25 season. However, there has been no public disclosure about this development to date. The new ISL season is set to commence on September 14.

While certain aspects of the roadmap have been successfully executed—such as the promotion of Punjab FC, the 2022-23 I-League champions, to the ISL for the 2023-24 season, and Mohammedan Sporting, the 2023-24 I-League champions, set to join the ISL for the 2024-25 season—concerns remain.

Ranjit Bajaj, president of the I-League Clubs Association, has expressed serious concerns in a letter addressed to the AIFF chief and executive committee members. He warned of potential legal action if the federation fails to adhere to the agreed roadmap.

The hunt for India's new football coach has seen 291 applicants from around the world, with the final selection expected by the end of July.#IndianFootball⚽️https://t.co/tB1I0TRNG7 — The Bridge Football (@bridge_football) July 4, 2024

“Reneging on the written commitments made to the I-League clubs to follow the Indian Football Roadmap presented by the AFC would constitute a serious breach of trust,” Bajaj stated to PTI. He also emphasized that any deviation from the declarations made before the Supreme Court of India by the AIFF and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) would amount to contempt of court. “The counsel for AIFF, alongside FSDL’s counsel, has clearly submitted that the top league of the country will adhere to the principles of promotion and relegation. Failing to honor these promises will compel us to approach the Supreme Court with a contempt petition against AIFF and FSDL,” he added.



This meeting will be crucial in determining the future course of Indian football and ensuring that the commitments made in 2019 are upheld.