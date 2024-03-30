AIFF Ex-Co member arrested for alleged assault on women footballers

In a significant development, Goa police have apprehended All India Football Federation (AIFF) executive committee member Deepak Sharma following accusations of assault leveled against him by two women footballers from Khad FC, Himachal Pradesh.

The arrest comes in the wake of a distressing incident during the ongoing Indian Women's League (IWL) in Goa, where the two players accused Sharma of physical assault. The players filed an official police complaint against Sharma, detailing the alleged assault that transpired in their hotel room.

Earlier today Sports Minister Anurag Thakur had also taken a firm stance, prompting heightened scrutiny from the Ministry of Sports. Prioritizing player welfare, the Ministry has directed the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to urgently address the matter and prioritize the safety and security of athletes. Anurag Thakur was also in contact with the Chief Minister of Goa.

The All India Football Federation has also created a three member committee to enquire, a report is expected them in the next seven days. Deepak Sharma is temporarily banned from any football related until a report is presented by the committee.

Amidst this another controversy is looming over AIFF as the players told NDTV that Valanka Alemao, an Executive Committee member of AIFF had asked the players to withdraw the complaints. The team manager of Khad FC, Nandita Sharma who is also the spouse of Deepak Sharma was present with Valanka.