AIFF cracks down on unauthorized football tournaments

The Executive Committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), in its meeting held in Kolkata, has taken a stringent stance against the widespread issue of unauthorized and unregistered football tournaments being conducted across the country.

The committee expressed concern that such practices undermine the interests of states, clubs, footballers, and other stakeholders involved in the sport. To address this issue, the committee has resolved to implement several measures:

1. AIFF-registered players, coaches, and referees are prohibited from participating in unauthorized tournaments that lack permission from the State Association and their affiliated district or taluk units.

2. Any state, district, club, or academy identifying such issues must report them to AIFF and the state, which should then take strong action against guilty parties according to the constitution and by-laws of the respective State Association.

AIFF move to streamline unregistered tournaments.#IndianFootball ⚽️ — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 28, 2024

3. Member Associations (MAs) are advised to develop and implement their own tournament registration policies. Organizations or private bodies wishing to conduct tournaments must obtain due permission or registration from the respective district and/or state association, meeting the following conditions:



- Only registered clubs/academies can participate.

- Only players registered with these clubs can represent the teams.

- Only licensed referees should officiate the games.

- Organizing bodies must ensure full security for players and officials.

AIFF Acting Secretary General, Mr. M Satyanarayan, explained, “The decision was made after careful consideration. We regularly receive complaints from clubs about players suffering injuries in unauthorized tournaments on substandard surfaces, rendering them unfit for official matches. Furthermore, these tournaments often feature foreign players without player-specific visas, posing security risks and creating problems for state associations and stakeholders of Indian football," he said.

“While organized football hasn't reached its desired level in some areas, unauthorized tournaments exploit this vacuum. Our aim isn't to entirely stop these tournaments but to regulate them. By registering with local football authorities, these tournaments can involve registered clubs and players, ensuring better safety and structure. This regulation will allow players more game time and ensure the use of registered referees,” Mr. Satyanarayan concluded.