AIFF-CoA holds online meeting with Indian coach Igor Stimac and senior players

In a recent development in the ever-changing scenario of Indian Football, the Committee of Administrators (CoA) had an online meeting with National Team Head Coach Igor Stimac and his players, the AIFF said in a statement.

The people present included the CoA members Justice Anil Dave, Dr. SY Qureshi, Mr. Bhaskar Ganguly, and Mr. Sunando Dhar. Amongst the players, senior members like Sunil Chhetri, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, and Sandesh Jhingan were also present.



The virtual meet had the future of Indian Football primarily on its agenda, where the committee members welcomed suggestions from Stimac and his players with regards to the current uncertainty surrounding the country's apex footballing body. The meeting ended with the CoA giving their best wishes to the team ahead of the upcoming AFC Asian Cup set to be held in 2023. While the team trains to continue their pristine form on the pitch after their unbeaten run in the qualifiers, the CoA will look to make all the correct steps in the right direction and arrange for an election at the earliest.



