AIFF to organize charity matches for Kerala, Himachal Pradesh relief aid

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has unveiled plans to organize two charity football matches aimed at supporting relief efforts in Kerala and Himachal Pradesh. The announcement was made on Wednesday by AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey.

The first of these benefit matches is scheduled to take place on August 30, 2024, in Manjeri, Malappuram, Kerala. Historic Kolkata-based club Mohammedan Sporting Club will face off against a Super League Kerala XI.

The match is set to raise funds for victims of a severe landslide in Wayanad, which has had a profound impact on the region.



Football Unites for Cause ! ⚽️



AIFF announces two charity matches for Kerala & Himachal Pradesh relief aid.

Mohammedan SC and Super League Kerala XI to play first match at Manjeri, Kerala.

AIFF is in advance talks with two clubs for Lucknow, UP match.



[1/3]#IndianFootball⚽️ pic.twitter.com/37PYBsity6 — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) August 14, 2024

Following this, the AIFF has proposed September 2, 2024, for a second charity fixture in Lucknow. While the specific clubs for this match are still under discussion, the AIFF is working to finalize the details.

The recent natural disasters have significantly affected both states, with Kerala grappling with the aftermath of a devastating landslide and Himachal Pradesh enduring ongoing floods and landslides due to heavy rains.



Kalyan Chaubey expressed his gratitude for the support from Mohammedan Sporting Club, stating, “I’m happy that one of India’s oldest clubs, Mohammedan Sporting, immediately agreed to our proposal for the cause of humanity. We are also in advanced talks with two clubs regarding the Lucknow match.”

Chaubey emphasized the role of sports in offering comfort and support during times of crisis. “Sport is a powerful medium to offer comfort and heal humanity after such tragedies,” he said. “We often celebrate cups won by clubs; now let's come together to raise the cup of solidarity,” he added.



Research from the University of Memphis highlights the significant role that sports can play in community recovery efforts.

According to the study, sports contribute to disaster relief through donations, emotional support, raising awareness, and facilitating psychological healing.

