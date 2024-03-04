AIFF charges Mohun Bagan Super Giant for spectator conduct violation

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has issued a charge notice to Mohun Bagan Super Giant following an incident during Match No. 99 of the Indian Super League 2023-24. The charge is related to the unfurling of a tifo by spectators in the B-2 stand prior to kick-off, a letter dated March 4 from AIFF reads.

The match, which took place on March 1, 2024, saw Mohun Bagan Super Giant facing off against Jamshedpur FC. The AIFF Disciplinary Committee has charged Mohun Bagan Super Giant with violating Article 67 of the AIFF Disciplinary Code 2023. The tifo read "Tobacco is injurious to ISL".





Article 67 of the code outlines that improper conduct by spectators is considered an offense. This includes various actions such as violence, the use of incendiary devices, throwing objects, and displaying insulting messages or images. The home club is held responsible for improper conduct among its spectators, as outlined in the code.



The AIFF has emphasized the importance of maintaining order and respect within football matches. Mohun Bagan Super Giant has been requested to respond to the charge within the given time frame.

The AIFF remains dedicated to upholding the integrity of the sport and ensuring a safe and respectful environment for all involved. Further updates on this matter will be provided as the investigation progresses.