In a very sad piece of news for the Indian women's football, The All Indian Football Federation has postponed the four-nation women's football tournament which was bound to happen later this month in Kerala.

Earlier it was announced that the Four-Nation Tournament which would have involved India, Gabon, Nepal and Thailand would start from December 12 in Kochi. The tournament would have served as the preparation for the upcoming AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 which will be hosted by India. Unfortunately, due to the rise of the Omicron Covid-19 variant, AIFF decided to put off the four-nation women's tournament.

Speaking to TOI, a senior AIFF official said, "The tournament won't happen in December." He went on to say, "It's not a good idea to have the tournament at this time with fears everywhere and changing scenarios. Teams like Thailand and Gabon are also concerned, so we decided it was best to put off the tournament. If in the next 10-12 days things stay calm, we may have the tournament in January."

Indian National Women's Football Team took part in the Torneio Internacional de Futebol Feminino, last month at Arena da Amazônia, Manaus, Brazil. Although the Indian team lost all the 3 matches, they showed a spirited display throughout the tournament.

