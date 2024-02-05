AIFF bans Mumbai City FC players following Super Cup Semifinal incident

The All India Football Federation's (AIFF) disciplinary committee has imposed sanctions on Mumbai City FC players Rostyn Griffiths and Jorge Pereyra Díaz on Monday. Griffiths has been handed a five-match ban, while Pereyra Díaz faces a four-match suspension. These penalties come in response to incidents that occurred during the Super Cup semifinal clash between Mumbai City and Odisha FC.

The disciplinary committee thoroughly reviewed the events that unfolded during the intense encounter, leading to their decision to mete out suspensions for the two players. The nature of the incidents has not been disclosed, but it appears to be a result of actions that breached the league's code of conduct.

Rostyn Griffiths has mutually parted ways with Mumbai City. The club would like thank him for his leadership and contributions, and wishes him well for the future.



Mumbai City FC has already parted ways with Rostyn Griffiths in the wake of the disciplinary actions. Missing a key player for a number of matches in a short league could have boosted the decision. This is the second time Griffiths is getting a ban from the AIFF.



Griffiths' departure leaves Mumbai City FC with adjustments to make in their squad dynamics, especially considering his role in the team. As for Jorge Pereyra Díaz, Mumbai City FC will have to navigate through four matches without his on-field contributions. He will now miss the Islanders games against East Bengal, Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC and FC Goa.

Mumbai City FC will now need to regroup and focus on the upcoming matches, aiming to overcome the challenges posed by the absence of key players. The club has already signed defender Thaer Krouma as a replacement for Rostyn Griffiths.