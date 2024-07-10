AIFF bans Deepak Sharma for four years over physical assault charge

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Wednesday imposed a four-year ban on Deepak Sharma, an executive committee member, barring him from participating in any football-related activities.

This decision follows allegations that Sharma assaulted two women footballers in Goa during the Indian Women's League (IWL) earlier this year.

Sharma, also the secretary-general of the Himachal Pradesh Football Association and owner of Khad FC, was accused by two players from his club of barging into their room and physically assaulting them on March 28.

The Goa police arrested Sharma on March 30 after the Goa Football Association lodged a complaint. He was later released on bail.

In response to the allegations, the AIFF’s Emergency Committee, comprising President Kalyan Chaubey, Vice President NA Haris, and Treasurer Kipa Ajay, met on April 1 to address the complaints.

Initially, Sharma was asked to stay away from football-related activities pending an investigation by an Ad-Hoc Committee chaired by Pinky Bompal Magar.

However, following further discussions and input from member associations, the AIFF Executive Committee dissolved the Ad-Hoc Committee and referred the matter to the Disciplinary Committee, which has now issued the four-year ban.

AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey emphasized the federation's commitment to creating a safe environment for women's football, and said, "The AIFF is determined to promote women's football in a safe and enabling environment and will take all necessary steps to ensure this."

The AIFF has taken necessary steps to ensure the safe return of the complainants to their hometowns and pledged continued support.