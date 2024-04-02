AIFF bans Deepak Sharma from all footballing activities

AIFF has suspended the Executive Committee member Deepak Sharma from footballing activities who is facing the charges of assault on Tuesday,

The Emergency Committee of the AIFF, comprising the President, Vice President, and Treasurer, met to discuss the IWL 2 incident in Goa and complaints received from certain players against Deepak Sharma.

The representatives of Member Associations then shared their opinions and suggestions and it was decided to call for an emergency Executive Committee meeting on April 2, 2024 to determine the next steps in the matter.



Today, the Executive Committee members met, and after a detailed discussion, the Executive Committee resolved to dissolve the Ad Hoc Committee chaired by Pinky Bompal Magar and to immediately refer the matter to the AIFF Disciplinary Committee.

Meanwhile, the AIFF Executive Committee has decided to suspend Deepak Sharma from participating in any football-related activities until further notice.

Reacting to the situation, AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey said, “The AIFF is determined to promote women's football in a safe and enabling environment and will take all necessary steps to ensure this. The incident in Goa during IWL 2, should not be amplified to undermine the AIFF’s developmental efforts in women’s football. The particular case has now been referred to the Disciplinary Committee and will be taken up emergently.

Meanwhile, the AIFF has taken all steps necessary to ensure the safe passage of the complainants to their hometowns and will continue to provide any support that might be necessary.