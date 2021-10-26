Santosh Trophy: AIFF Announces Fixture for Santosh Trophy NFC Zonals

The 74th edition of the Santosh Trophy National Football Championship is just around the corner, as the states from across various parts of the country prepare for their respective zonal groups. AIFF yesterday announced the fixtures for the upcoming zonal qualifiers.

The teams from across India have been divided into groups across five zones – North Zone, West Zone, South Zone, East Zone, and the North-East Zone. The teams finishing at the top of their respective groups will then progress to the Final Round of the Hero Santosh Trophy, which is set to take place in Kerala, later this year.

East Zone

Group A: Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar.





Fixtures:

December 1: Odisha vs Bihar, 2.30 PM IST, Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

December 3: Bihar vs Jharkhand, 2.30 PM IST, Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

December 5: Jharkhand vs Odisha, 2.30 PM IST, Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

Group B: West Bengal, Sikkim, Chhattisgarh.

Fixtures:

November 21: Chhattisgarh vs West Bengal, 2.30 PM IST, Kalyani Municipal Stadium, Kalyani.

November 23: Sikkim vs Chhattisgarh, 2.30 PM IST, Kalyani Municipal Stadium, Kalyani.

November 25: West Bengal vs Sikkim, 2.30 PM IST, Kalyani Municipal Stadium, Kalyani.





North-East Zone

Group A: Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam.

Fixtures:

November 28: Assam vs Meghalaya, 2.30 PM IST, JLN Stadium, Shillong.

November 30: Arunachal Pradesh vs Assam, 2.30 PM IST, JLN Stadium, Shillong.

December 2: Meghalaya vs Arunachal Pradesh, 2.30 PM IST, JLN Stadium, Shillong.

Group B: Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Nagaland.

Fixtures:

November 28: Manipur vs Nagaland, 9.30 AM IST, Khuman Lampak Stadium, Imphal.

November 28: Mizoram vs Tripura, 2.30 PM IST, Khuman Lampak Stadium, Imphal.

November 30: Tripura vs Manipur, 9.30 AM IST, Khuman Lampak Stadium, Imphal.

November 30: Nagaland vs Mizoram, 2.30 PM IST, Khuman Lampak Stadium, Imphal.

December 2: Tripura vs Nagaland, 9.30 AM IST, Khuman Lampak Stadium, Imphal.

December 2: Manipur vs Mizoram, 2.30 PM IST, Khuman Lampak Stadium, Imphal.

North Zone

Group A: Chandigarh, Services, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh.

Fixtures:

November 21: Services vs Himachal Pradesh, 9.30 AM IST, Sports Complex, Sector 7, Chandigarh.

November 21: J&K vs Chandigarh, 3 PM IST, Sports Complex, Sector 7, Chandigarh.

November 23: Chandigarh vs UP, 9.30 AM IST, Sports Complex, Sector 7, Chandigarh.

November 23: J&K vs Services, 3 PM IST, Sports Complex, Sector 7, Chandigarh.

November 25: UP vs J&K, 9.30 AM IST, Sports Complex, Sector 7, Chandigarh.

November 25: Himachal Pradesh vs Chandigarh, 3 PM IST, Sports Complex, Sector 7, Chandigarh.

November 27: Himachal Pradesh vs J&K, 9.30 AM IST, Sports Complex, Sector 7, Chandigarh.

November 27: Services vs UP, 3 PM IST, Sports Complex, Sector 7, Chandigarh.

November 29: UP vs Himachal Pradesh, 9.30 AM IST, Sports Complex, Sector 7, Chandigarh.

November 29: Chandigarh vs Services, 3 PM IST, Sports Complex, Sector 7, Chandigarh.

Group B: Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand.

Fixtures:

December 1: Delhii vs Uttarakhand, 9.30 AM IST, JLN Stadium, New Delhi.

December 1: Punjab vs Haryana, 3 PM IST, JLN Stadium, New Delhi.

December 3: Haryana vs Delhi, 9.30 AM IST, JLN Stadium, New Delhi.

December 3: Uttarakhand vs Punjab, 3 PM IST, JLN Stadium, New Delhi.

December 5: Haryana vs Uttarakhand, 9.30 AM IST, JLN Stadium, New Delhi.

December 5: Delhi vs Punjab, 3 PM IST, JLN Stadium, New Delhi.

West Zone

Group A: Gujarat, Goa, Daman & Diu, Dadra & Nagar Haveli.

Fixtures:

November 24: Gujarat vs D&N, 9.30 AM IST, MK Bhavnagar University, Bhavnagar.

November 24: Goa vs D&D, 3 PM IST, MK Bhavnagar University, Bhavnagar.

November 26: D&D vs Gujarat, 9.30 AP IST, MK Bhavnagar University, Bhavnagar.

November 26: D&N vs Goa, 3 PM IST, MK Bhavnagar University, Bhavnagar.

November 28: D&D vs D&N, 9.30 AM IST, MK Bhavnagar University, Bhavnagar.

November 28: Gujarat vs Goa, 3 PM IST, MK Bhavnagar University, Bhavnagar.

Group B: Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh.

December 1: MP vs Rajasthan, 3 PM IST, Poornima University, Jaipur.

December 3: Maharashtra vs MP, 3 PM IST, Poornima University, Jaipur.

December 3: Rajasthan vs Maharashtra, 3 PM IST, Poornima University, Jaipur.

South Zone

Group A: Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu.

Fixtures:

November 23: Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu, 9.30 AM IST, BFS, Bengaluru.

November 23: Telangana vs Andhra Pradesh, 3 PM IST, BFS, Bengaluru.

November 25: Andhra Pradesh vs Karnataka, 9.30 AM IST, BFS, Bengaluru.

November 25: Tamil Nadu vs Telangana, 3 PM IST, BFS, Bengaluru.

November 27: Andhra Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu, 9.30 AM IST, BFS, Bengaluru.

November 27: Karnataka vs Telangana, 3 PM IST, BFS, Bengaluru.