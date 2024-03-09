AIFF AGM to be held in Itanagar on Sunday

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) will organise its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, on Sunday.



The AGM will be held amid a slew of allegations against president Kalyan Chaubey, who a few days back issued a statement, clarifying his stance on various allegations levelled against him by the sacked legal head of the AIFF, Nilanjan Bhattacharjee.

The AGM is being organised a day after the final of the Santosh Trophy in Arunachal Pradesh.

The last AGM of the AIFF was held in July 2023 in Bengaluru on the day of the SAFF Championship final.

This time the AGM is expected to be a heated one after the controversial sacking of Shaji Prabhakaran as the AIFF secretary general and allegations of "corruption" against president Chaubey.

In November last year, Prabhakaran was sacked by the AIFF Emergency Committee for "breach of trust". The Delhi High Court initially stayed the order, but it later allowed the federation's executive committee the freedom to expel him.

Prabhakaran, however, decided to challenge the "breach of trust" reasoning, on the basis of which the federation dismissed him. The next hearing is coming up in May.

Bhattacharjee, on the other hand, accused Chaubey of using corrupt practices, including giving tender to a favoured company for broadcasting ISL matches. He was also accused of using an AIFF credit card.