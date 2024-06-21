AIFF to address ousted coach Igor Stimac's allegations within 48 hours

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has announced that it will respond to former national coach Igor Stimac's recent criticisms within the next 48 hours.

Stimac, who was dismissed on Monday, has accused AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey of mismanagement and contributing to the challenges facing Indian football.

Stimac's dismissal followed the national team's failure to advance to the third round of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. In a press conference held on Friday, the Croatian coach blamed Chaubey for the federation's shortcomings and threatened legal action if his outstanding dues were not paid within ten days.

In a statement issued shortly after Stimac's remarks, the AIFF acknowledged the coach's accusations and promised a formal response within two days.

"It has come to our attention that former India men's team head coach Mr. Igor Stimac has made certain remarks in the media pertaining to the functioning of the All India Football Federation and some of its senior officials. The AIFF will issue a statement in this regard in the next 48 hours," the federation said.



During his online press conference, Stimac described Indian football as "imprisoned" and held Chaubey directly responsible for the sport's stagnation in the country. "The sooner Kalyan Chaubey leaves AIFF, the better it is for Indian football," Stimac asserted.

Appointed in March 2019 after Stephen Constantine's departure, Stimac's tenure ended on a low note with a defeat against Qatar in the final match of the second round of World Cup Qualifiers earlier this month.

His criticism extended to Chaubey's leadership style, accusing him of prioritizing popularity and media presence over substantial progress in Indian football.