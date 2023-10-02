Age fraud woes in Subroto Cup (U14) Preliminaries, 69% of players disqualified

The Subroto Mukherjee Sports Education Society, in collaboration with the All India Football Federation (AIFF), conducted rigorous age tests in Bengaluru ahead of the Subroto Cup (U14). The outcome of these tests has revealed a staggering 69% of the tested players failing to meet the age criteria.



Out of a total of 126 players subjected to these age tests, a whopping 87 players were found to be overage, highlighting a deeply rooted issue of age fraud in the sport.

Age tests conducted per AIFF rules in Bengaluru, with support from Subroto Society. 126 players tested, 87 failed, 34 passed. Results for 5 players pending. 15 teams disqualified due to overage players. SMSES and AIFF committed to fair play. #AgeVerification #FairPlay pic.twitter.com/CWZl8ZBMMX — Subroto Cup Official (@CupSubroto) October 2, 2023

While this news is undoubtedly concerning, it also underscores the importance of transparency and integrity in nurturing young talents. The Subroto Cup has always been a platform for dreams to flourish, and the revelation of age fraud in this tournament emphasizes the critical role age verification plays in maintaining its credibility.



While the majority of players failed the age tests, it is encouraging to note that 27% of them did pass, confirming their eligibility to participate in the Subroto Cup (U14).

Additionally, age tests for 5 players (4%) remain pending, emphasizing the complexity of the issue.

This development has prompted the disqualification of 15 teams due to the presence of overage players and the pools have been revised.