After Stafford Cup triumph, FC Bengaluru United eye I-League 2nd Division

Two-time BDFA Champions FC Bengaluru United have added another feather to their cap – they were recently crowned the undisputed champions of the Stafford Cup.

An undefeated campaign saw FCBU pip Chennayin FC 2-1, in a thrilling final following a sensational direct free kick by FCBU's Vinil Poojary and a late winner from the tournament’s top scorer, Irfan Yadwad.

The Stafford Challenge Cup was first played nearly a century ago and was revived earlier this year by the Karnataka State Football Association after a gap of 30 years.

With the 2nd Division, I-League Qualifiers scheduled to kick off on the 13th of March, Sushil Meitei, captain of FC Bengaluru United sounded confident about his team’s prospects, not only for the tournament ahead but beyond that as well.

Having spent time in many leagues before, including the ISL, he believes that FCBU has a very promising future.

“Whether it is the quality of facilities, the intensity of training sessions, the management or the approach to coaching and fitness, the level of professionalism is very high. Everything about the team makes me believe that FCBU will go very far in Indian Football.”

For Sushil, winning the Stafford Cup was a privilege, especially given the tournament's rich history. He also emphasized that winning the Stafford Cup was excellent preparation for the upcoming 2nd Division, I-League Qualifiers as the team was able to assess its strengths and weaknesses.

"Winning the Stafford Cup after 30 years is a great feeling. It's a privilege to be part of the team that won it. We can use this experience to prepare well for upcoming tournaments and make sure we perform to the best of our abilities."

According to Sushil, the hard work that the team put in ahead of the tournament and the tireless work ethic of the squad played a key role in their triumph. “We have been training very hard since January. When I arrived at the club, it was very clear that the environment is very competitive, and every player gives 100% in training.

During matches, the squad is relentless for the full 90 minutes. I think this, along with the teamwork is something that truly sets us apart and will help us achieve the results we want.”

Sushil also touched upon the special camaraderie within the squad. “We are a diverse group of players, but the team and the management have done well to build a welcoming and inclusive culture and this has helped forge a strong bond with each other.”



