Afghanistan women's football captain requests FIFA to help her teammates stuck in the country

The Afghanistan women's football captain, Shabnam Mobarez, has reached out to the top governing body for football, FIFA, to help out her teammates stuck in the country after the Taliban recaptured it last Sunday.



The 25-year-old took to Twitter, tagging FIFA and requested them to save her teammates, whom she considers as sisters. "How should I answer the question? We must act to save my teammates. They are my sisters," she tweeted.

" are you okay"

My teammate in Afghanistan "No I am not - I know they will come for me soon, can you help me?" @FIFAcom how should I answer the question? We must act to save my teammates. They are my sisters? 💔 — Shabnam Mobarez (@shabnammobarez) August 19, 2021

Shabnam Mobarez had shifted to Denmark from Afghanistan in the early 2000s due to the unrest in Afghanistan. She even had the offer to play for the Denmark women team but decided to play for her home country instead.

She made her debut for Afghanistan in 2014, and has been captaining them since 2016. Earlier, a young footballer from the country, Zaki Anwari, had fallen to death after he tried to cling on to a USA flight that was airlifting people out of Kabul.



