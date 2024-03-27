The resurgence: Afghanistan's Lions of Khorasan fighting against the odds

Amidst Guwahati's joyous Holi celebrations, a sombre cloud descended over the Indian football faithful as Afghanistan's national team, fondly dubbed the Lions of Khorasan, inflicted a heartbreaking defeat on their Indian counterparts.

Rahmat Akbari and Mohammad Sharif's strikes pierced through the hopes of the Indians, marking the end of an eleven-year winless streak against India.

As the vibrant colours of Holi faded into the night sky, so too did the dreams of Indian football fans, shattered by the bullets of Afghanistan's resolute offence. Despite the festive atmosphere at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, the arena bore witness to a solemn realisation: India's footballing prowess had been eclipsed by a determined Afghan side.

In the wake of the defeat, India found itself grappling with a sense of disillusionment and disappointment. To an uninformed spectator, the match might have seemed like a David versus Goliath encounter, with Afghanistan emerging as the dominant force. Yet, the reality behind the scenes painted a picture of resilience and determination against all odds.

🎞️Watch



The Indian Football fans in Guwahati do the Viking clap with the Afghanistan team, while the Indian team left early. #IndianFootball⚽️ | #AsianQualifiers 🏆 | #INDAFG⚔️ | 📽️: @Parashar_kalita pic.twitter.com/Yw62Ms2qzn — The Bridge Football (@bridge_football) March 26, 2024

The genesis of Afghanistan's struggles traces back to November 2023, when eighteen players took a bold stand against the national federation, boycotting matches until fundamental issues plaguing Afghan football were addressed. Allegations of financial mismanagement and inadequate facilities underscored the players' demands for change, echoing a recurring struggle within the country's footballing landscape.



Coach Ashley Westwood, who knows Indian football and its players inside out, faced with the daunting task of assembling a competitive squad, rallied his team with unwavering belief.

After the morale-boosting win, Westwood emphasised the power of belief. "I just said go on to the boys at half-time, this is our second win in many years against India. We were confident of getting something out, there was no way we could go back without scoring against India," he said.

The Lions of Khorasan were facing a setback, missing eight first-team players from their usual line-up who played in their qualifier clash with Mongolia. Despite India being the anticipated victor, Afghanistan surprised everyone with a hard-fought draw in Abha, Saudi Arabia, in the first meeting between the two sides in the FIFA World Cup second round of qualifiers. Returning to India, they overcame challenges like inadequate lighting and mosquito-infested practice grounds given by the host to secure an unexpected win.

Afghanistan, a nation scarred by two decades of conflict and with players facing boycotts under the Taliban rule, defied all the odds. Coach Westwood encountered obstacles in forming a cohesive unit but persisted, instilling unyielding belief in his players. Despite India taking an early lead with Sunil Chhetri scoring from a penalty, Afghanistan's relentless determination propelled them to a historic triumph.

Indian team coach Igor Stimac mentioned Afghanistan's advantage with a longer training camp, but what the Croatian missed was the context. The two-month-long camp operated as a trial camp from which only two players made it into the squad yesterday.

Four Afghan players from the team do not have a club to play for, Westwood emphasised in the press conference ahead of the fixture. Opting for a pragmatic coach paid dividends for Afghanistan, a contrast to India's strategy. With both teams now level on points, Afghanistan, ranked 151st, has showcased resilience against India, who slipped to 122 after Tuesday's defeat. As they pursued advancement, the Lions of Khorasan exemplified the essence of true champions.

For Afghanistan, this victory represents more than a mere footballing achievement—it's a testament to resilience, unity, and the indomitable spirit of a nation that refuses to be defined by its challenges.

As the dust settled on the battlefield, India was left to reckon with the harsh reality of defeat, while Afghanistan basked in the glow of a historic triumph. Despite the sorrow that lingered in the hearts of Indian football fans, the Lions of Khorasan had etched their names into the annals of footballing history, a testament to the indomitable spirit of the beautiful game.