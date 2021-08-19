Young Afghan footballer dies after falling down from a plane while escaping Taliban

In a tragic turn of events, a young Afghan footballer died after he fell from a C-17 US military plane in Kabul on Monday.



In his bid to escape from the hands of the Taliban who took over the reins of the country by force, the footballer fell from the US plane in Kabul.



The Sports Directorate reportedly confirmed the death of the youngster named Zaki Anwari after chaos broke at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.



Photos and videos showing helpless Afghans clinging to planes in a desperate attempt to leave the country had gone viral on social media. Several of them have fallen to death after clinging on to the C-17 jets that took off from Kabul.