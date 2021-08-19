Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Football
Young Afghan footballer dies after falling down from a plane while escaping Taliban
In a tragic turn of events, a young Afghan footballer died after he fell from a C-17 US military plane in Kabul on Monday.
In a tragic turn of events, a young Afghan footballer died after he fell from a C-17 US military plane in Kabul on Monday.
In his bid to escape from the hands of the Taliban who took over the reins of the country by force, the footballer fell from the US plane in Kabul.
The Sports Directorate reportedly confirmed the death of the youngster named Zaki Anwari after chaos broke at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.
Photos and videos showing helpless Afghans clinging to planes in a desperate attempt to leave the country had gone viral on social media. Several of them have fallen to death after clinging on to the C-17 jets that took off from Kabul.
Anwari was one of the victims who died in a desperate attempt to flee Afghanistan. As per the report, Anwari had climbed onto a C-17 plane that took off from the Kabul International airport. Anwari represented the Afghanistan national youth football team. The tragic news of Anwari's death has come after the body of a dead Afghan was found in the landing gear of a military jet departing from the Kabul international airport.
As per a report by Daily Mail, Anwari's remains were found in the wheel well of the US C-17 aircraft when it landed in Qatar on Monday. Reportedly, Anwari attended the Esteqlal High School which is one of the oldest and most prestigious institutions in Kabul. Anwari's colleagues and coaches have paid homage to the young Afghan footballer on social media.
Next Story