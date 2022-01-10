The 20th edition of the AFC Women's Asian Cup is set to start from 20 January 2022 and will run until 6 February 2022. India will host the quadrennial event which will see the best Asian national teams from women's football.

The competition is set to be fierce and the expectations are high. Indian national team will participate in the tournament as hosts but will be up against very strong opposition.

AFC Women's Asian Cup has a long history with many iconic moments from the past. Some teams have particularly dominated the past editions and managed to score plenty of goals in the process of achieving success. The upcoming tournament will be organized amidst a lot of fanfare after multiple postponements.

There will be several teams that will stake a claim to win the tournament. These teams have also performed well over the years and they will aim to emulate their feats of the past.

On that note, here is a look at the top five countries that have the most number of goals in the history of the AFC Women's Asian Cup:

India's Position

Before delving into the top five countries, here is a look at India's performance in the past in various editions of the AFC Women's Asian Cup. The outfit is eighth in terms of scoring the most number of goals. Indian women have 63 goals in 35 matches and are only the eighth team to score more than 50 goals in the history of the competition.

The 2022 edition, which India will host, holds massive significance. India is seeing a rise in awareness and developments towards women's football. The prestigious Asian Cup will allow Indian women players to clash with the best, get important exposure and get more attraction. Interestingly, the Indian women's team has finished as runners-up in the Asian Cup twice, in 1979 and 1983. They also finished third in 1981.

#5 South Korea - 146 goals

South Korea's women's team is the fifth most successful team in terms of scoring the most goals. While the country has not won the competition yet, it has finished third once. The outfit finished third during the 2003 edition of the Women's Asian Cup.

South Korean women have won 24 of their overall 48 matches in the tournament. Their goalscoring feats make them a strong contender in the upcoming Asian Cup in India.

#4 Chinese Taipei - 165 goals

Chinese Taipei is the fourth-highest team in terms of scoring most goals. They have managed 165 goals overall and will look to score more and add to the tally in the 2022 edition. The country is a three-time winner of the competition and remains a big contender.

Chinese Taipei will be contesting in Group A of the Asian Cup 2022 which also involves the hosts, India. They have played 59 matches and won 36 of them up to this point.

#3 North Korea - 242 goals

Heading into the top three, North Korea is next on the list. The country has managed 242 goals until now but they will not be adding more to their tally anytime soon. This is because the outfit is giving the 2022 edition a miss due to the Covid-19 situation.

However, it is worth noting that they have won the Women's Asian Cup a total of three times, joint-second with Chinese Taipei. In addition to winning it on three occasions, North Korea has also finished second on three occasions and third on two instances.

#2 Japan - 347 goals

Japan is second on the list of all-time highest goalscoring countries in the AFC Women's Asian Cup. The Japanese women have scored 347 goals in all the editions combined. They have played 76 matches out of which 52 were wins. Their overall goal difference is +290, after only conceding 57 times.





In terms of winning the competition, Japan has won the Women's Asian Cup twice. Furthermore, Japan is one of the favorites to go all the way in 2022 as well. They are the defending champions of the tournament and only a few teams have the capability of stopping them.

#1 China PR - 348 goals

China PR is the leading country when it comes to scoring the most number of goals in the history of the competition. They have 348 goals in merely 70 appearances in the history of the tournament. Their defensive record also compliments their attacking prowess, where the Chinese women have conceded only 33 goals.

Most notably, China PR has won the Women's Asian Cup a record eight times. Furthermore, they have finished second and third on two and three instances respectively. China PR will be in Group A, alongside the hosts India, and are favorites to reach the latter stages of the 2022 edition.