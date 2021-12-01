50 days to go before India hosts biggest ever edition of Asia's premier women's football competition

The countdown to the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022, which promises to be the biggest edition of the event in the modern era, has begun in earnest with less than two months remaining before the tournament begins in India. The Indian women's team, who are currently playing a preparatory tournament in South America, are placed in Group A alongside China, Taiwan (Chinese Taipei) and Iran.

With more than double the number of overseas-based players from four years ago and the competition expanding from eight to 12 teams, the 2022 edition promises to be bigger than ever before.

With five of the world's top 20 nations from Asia, India 2022 will bring together a world-class ensemble of international stars and household names who continue to be in high demand from some of the biggest women's clubs in world football.



Based on the most recent international squads of the 12 qualified teams, a total of 29 national leagues including 16 from outside of Asia, will be represented at the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 - an improvement from 13 leagues, five of which were outside of Asia at the 2018 edition.

AFC Women's Asian Cup groups

Passionate fans can expect to see more than 60 overseas-based players among the impressive AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022™ cast, more than double as compared to the total of 30 in the 2018 edition. Global icons like Saki Kumagai of Japan, Sam Kerr of Australia and Ji Soyun of Korea Republic and talented players from emerging women's football nations like India and the Philippines who have also established themselves abroad will be seen in action at the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022.



Further underlining the tournament's unprecedented global reach, new media rights partnerships have been agreed with broadcasters in the United States, Latin America, New Zealand and nations throughout Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) territories, making the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 the most accessible in history.



There will be more teams and more matches at this edition of the Asian Cup than before as well.

Reflecting the growing depth of quality in the Asian women's game, the 12 qualified teams will feature in a maximum of 29 matches depending on the playoffs, an increase from 17 in the 2018 edition, as the Continent's best teams battle for honours.



The AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 will also provide the Asian women's national teams with more opportunities than ever before to qualify for the FIFA Women's World Cup. The top five finishers will join 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup co-hosts Australia at the global finals, with an additional two teams to participate in the FIFA Inter-Confederation Play-Offs.