AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: COVID scare galores Vietnam National Team

Nine players and two doctors of the Vietnam National Women's Football team have been found COVID 19 positive during their training camp in Spain ahead of the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022, India.

Earlier four players and a doctor tested COVID 19 positive. Later all the remaining members of the team who are training in Spain went through COVID 19 tests. And the coaching board declared on January 13 that five more players and another doctor had been found positive.

Currently, the 26 member squad is taking necessary medical measures to ensure health. All the eleven positive members, including the nine players, have been isolated and are receiving treatment according to the protocol of the medical team. Meanwhile, the other members are further being monitored.

The Vietnamese football team were earlier scheduled to fly from Spain to India on January 14 to compete at the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022. It has been decided that members who have been COVID 19 will not join the team this time.

Vietnam Football Federation General Secretary Le Hoai Anh said, "He hopes all the positive players would recover in the coming days for the tournament, as it is difficult to send in players from Vietnam."

The premier Asian tournament is all set to take start from January 20 and will run until February 6 in India. Vietnam has been placed in Group C along with the Republic of Korea, Japan, and Myanmar.