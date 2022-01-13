AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: AFC launched the first-ever Women's Asian Cup History Book

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) today launched the first-ever AFC Women's Asian Cup History Book, which details the evolution of the storied competition and its remarkable growth since the first edition was played in 1975.

With the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 kicking off in less than a week, this trip down memory lane could not have been more well timed with fans now able to relive the history of the Continent's flagship women's national team competition and how it continues to inspire and provide an enduring platform for Asia's future and current stars.









The AFC Women's Asian Cup History Book spans over 180 pages filled with rich and detailed research that chronicles every edition of the competition. The history book also carries inspiring interviews with former players and honors former officials, whose tireless dedication is now memorialised within the pages.



The history book also helps one retrace the arc of the competition, which was initially played on a biennial basis, with New Zealand scooping the title in the inaugural edition staged 47 years ago in Hong Kong.



The 1977 edition saw Chinese Taipei claim the title, as they defeated Thailand 3-1 in the final on home soil, marking the start of a dominant run that culminated in championship victories in the 1979 and 1981 editions.





AFC launches first-ever #WAC History Book, detailing the competition's evolution & growth since it's first edition in 1975.



Following Thailand's victory in 1983, China PR stamped their authority on the Women's Asian Cup after a title winning debut in 1986, clinching no less than seven consecutive titles - without losing a single match - straight up to the 1999 edition.



Then came a formidable DPR Korea side who underlined their ascendency by winning the 2001, 2003 and 2008 editions while China PR extended their record to eight titles following their triumph in 2006.



There was disappointment in store for DPR Korea in the 2010 edition as Australia grabbed the title after a gripping final that went to penalties.



The Tournament then turned into a quadrennial showpiece and the 2014 edition proved to be the perfect platform for Japan to clinch their first-ever title after their history-making FIFA Women's World Cup title win in 2011.



The AFC WAC in 2018 recorded another milestone for the tournament when it was staged for the first time ever in the West Zone in Jordan where Japan successfully defended their title.



The AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 promises to be yet another unmissable thriller with an expanded set of 12 Asian teams playing for the honours from January 20 to February 6.

