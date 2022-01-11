AFC Women's Asian Cup winners trophy unveiled

A dazzling trophy, weighing 5.5 kilograms of hallmarked sterling silver bullion, will be presented to the winners of the upcoming AFC Asian Women's Cup.

The tournament, which has got special exemption from the Maharashtra government, kicks off in three venues across the state – Pune, Mumbai and Navi Mumbai on January 20.

According to a media statement issued, the trophy was crafted by world-renowned silversmiths Thomas Lyte of London.

Nothing to see here, just the AFC Women's Asian Cup trophy 🏆



The 5.5 kgs of Hallmarked Sterling Silver Bullion will be lifted in India 🇮🇳 on 6th February 2022! 🙌#WAC2022 #OurGoalForAll #ShePower pic.twitter.com/6kYDqTVSGY — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) January 10, 2022

"While the trophy incorporates a modern design, there are discrete elements that honour the competition's long history.



The striking handles, which have been cast from six solid silver bars, point to the six participants that played in the first tournament in 1975," the release said.