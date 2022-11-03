Football
AFC U-20, U-17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers draws are out
The Indian women's teams learned of their opponents for the qualifying campaigns on Thursday.
India learnt of their groups ahead of the AFC U-20 and the U-17 Women's Asian Cup qualifiers. While the final competitions are slated to take place in 2024, the Round 1 of the qualifiers for both will begin next year.
AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers
The Road to Indonesia 2024 (AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup) campaign starts with 29 teams competing in eight groups in Round 1, with the top team from each group to advance to the Round 2 Qualifiers.
Round 2 will have two groups with the top two teams from each group joining the three highest seeded sides from the AFC U-16 Women's Championship Thailand 2019 - defending champions Japan, DPR Korea and China PR - and hosts Indonesia in the Finals.
The Qualifiers Round 1 will be played on April 22 to 30, 2023 with Round 2 scheduled for September 16 to 24. The Finals will be contested on April 7-20, 2024.
Draw Result
Group A: Thailand (H), Malaysia, Northern Mariana Islands, Indonesia
Group B: Australia, Chinese Taipei, Mongolia (H), Bhutan
Group C: Vietnam (H), Uzbekistan, Palestine, Bahrain
Group D: Bangladesh, Singapore (H), United Arab Emirates, Turkmenistan
Group E: Korea Republic, Hong Kong, Tajikistan (H), Iraq
Group F: Myanmar, India, Kyrgyz Republic (H)
Group G: Philippines, Lebanon, Guam (H)
Group H: Islamic Republic of Iran, Jordan (H), Nepal
AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers
The eight group winners will progress to Round 2, where the four best sides will earn a spot in the Finals where they will join the three highest seeds from the AFC U-19 Women's Championship Thailand 2019 - champions Japan, DPR Korea and Korea Republic - and host nation Uzbekistan.
Round 1 of the Qualifiers will be played on March 4-12, 2023 with Round 2 scheduled for June 1-11. The Finals are on March 3 to 16, 2024.
Draw Result
Group A: China PR, Laos (H), Hong Kong, Philippines
Group B: Nepal, United Arab Emirates, Northern Mariana Islands, Palestine (H)
Group C: Australia, Kyrgyz Republic (H), Guam, Iraq
Group D: Lebanon, Jordan (H), Mongolia, Bhutan
Group E: Thailand (H), Chinese Taipei, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan
Group F: Vietnam (H), India, Singapore, Indonesia
Group G: Myanmar, Malaysia, Pakistan, Cambodia (H)
Group H: Islamic Republic of Iran, Bangladesh (H), Turkmenistan