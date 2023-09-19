Football
AFC U17 Asian Cup qualifiers LIVE: India v Korea- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action from India v Korea clash from the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup qualifiers.
Indian U-17 women's football team will open its campaign in AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup qualifiers against South Korea. Coached by Priya PV, the blue tigress will look to open the campaign with a win.
Can they start with a win against a formidable Korean side?
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
- 19 Sep 2023 10:17 AM GMT
HALF TIME: India 0-2 Korea
Both teams have looked scratchy in this half but Koreans took their chance while the Indians need to be much more accurate in their passing.
- 19 Sep 2023 9:59 AM GMT
Second goal for Korea.
The Korean skipper scores from the penalty spot to make it 2-0 after the Indian defence conceded a careless penalty.
India 0-2 Korea
- 19 Sep 2023 9:57 AM GMT
25' Korea has been dominant after the goal.
Indian team looks out of ideas at the moment after the goal and the team has lost it's shape multiple time in the buildup.
India 0-1 Korea
- 19 Sep 2023 9:44 AM GMT
13' Korea leads!
The Korean number 9 cuts from left and strikes on the goal to give Korea 1-0 lead.
- 19 Sep 2023 9:43 AM GMT
12' The Korean team has improved their attack.
Both teams are attacking without much success. After a wave of attack from the Indian team, Korean team come with their attacks but the Indian defence holds on to it.
India 0-0 Korea
- 19 Sep 2023 9:35 AM GMT
4' Indian team has started well.
A good start for the Indian team as they attacked the goal twice but the Korean goalkeeper saved on both the occasions.