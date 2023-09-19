Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Asian Games
Asian Games 2023 LIVE: India vs China Football - Updates, Scores, Blog
India will face hosts China in the group stage of Asian games today at 5:00 PM. Get all the LIVE Updates here.
Indian men's football team will face the hosts China in their opening fixture of Asian Games 2023 group stages at the Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou, China.
India reached China on Monday midnight and had no training session before the game against the host after finalising the squad following a prolonged drama, the game will kick off at 5 PM IST.
LIVE Updates:
Live Updates
2023-09-19 10:30:44
- 19 Sep 2023 11:10 AM GMT
India are the third most successful team in the competitions history!
Gold Medals - 1951, 1962
Bronze Medal- 1970
- 19 Sep 2023 10:49 AM GMT
Matchday Trivia!
Sunil Chhetri will be the third Indian to captain the team in two Asian Games (2014 and 2022)!
Sailen Manna (1951 and 1954) and Bhaichung Bhutia (2002 and 2006) were the other two.
- 19 Sep 2023 10:34 AM GMT
Hello and Welcome to the LIVE blog!
Indian men's football team take on China in the group stages of Asian games 2023. Stay tuned for real-time updates, scores and all the exciting action.
