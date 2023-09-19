Asian Games
Asian Games

Asian Games 2023 LIVE: India vs China Football - Updates, Scores, Blog

India will face hosts China in the group stage of Asian games today at 5:00 PM. Get all the LIVE Updates here.

X

India will face China in the Asian Games(Photo credit: Igor Stimac/X)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 19 Sep 2023 11:10 AM GMT

Indian men's football team will face the hosts China in their opening fixture of Asian Games 2023 group stages at the Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou, China.

India reached China on Monday midnight and had no training session before the game against the host after finalising the squad following a prolonged drama, the game will kick off at 5 PM IST.

LIVE Updates:

Live Updates

2023-09-19 10:30:44
Asian GamesIndian Football Team
