AFC U-17 and U-20 Qualifiers draw to be held on June 13

Asia’s age-group national teams will embark on their quest to reach the AFC U17 Asian Cup™ 2025 and AFC U20 Asian Cup™ 2025 later this year when the Qualifiers for both kick off in October and September respectively.

Qualifiers for the 20th edition of the AFC U17 Asian Cup™ will take place between October 19 and 27 and feature 43 teams, who will be divided into 10 groups – seven of four each and three of five.

Meanwhile, the AFC U20 Asian Cup™ Qualifiers for the 2025 iteration, to be played from September 21 to 29, will see 45 teams split into five groups of four each and five groups of five.

All 10 group winners, along with the five best-placed runners-up, will progress to the respective final tournaments.



They will be joined by the hosts, who automatically qualify – Saudi Arabia are set to stage the AFC U17 Asian Cup™ 2025, while the 42nd edition of the AFC U20 Asian Cup™ will be held in China PR, with both decisions subject to ratification by the AFC Executive Committee.

In the U17 category, India is in pot 2 with Indonesia, Bangladesh, Oman and Iraq.

In the U20 category, India has been placed in pot 3 alongside Malaysia, Bangladesh, Palestine, UAE, Philippines, Myanmar, Timor-Leste and Singapore.