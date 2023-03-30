2023 AFC U17 Asian Cup: India drawn in Group D alongside defending champions Japan

The Indian football team will have their task cut out when they take the field in the 2023 AFC U17 Asian Cup in July later this year. The Indian colts have been drawn in Group D for the tournament alongside defending champions in Japan.

A total of 16 teams were divided into four groups of four teams each during the official draw on Thursday. Hosts Thailand were named the first team in Group A for the tournament.

Apart from Japan, India will have to fight it out with Vietnam and Uzbekistan in Group D. The top two teams from each group will advance further in the competition following the round-robin league stage.

India, who are a two-time quarterfinalists in the tournament, had qualified for the final round of the 2023 AFC U17 Asian Cup as the fourth-best runners-up. This will be their 12th appearance in the continental tournament.

Complete Groups for 2023 AFC U17 Asian Cup

Group A: Thailand, Yemen, Malaysia, Laos

Group B: Korea Republic, Iran, Afghanistan, Qatar

Group C: Tajikistan, Australia, Saudi Arabia, China

Group D: Japan, India, Vietnam, Uzbekistan



