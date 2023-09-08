AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers- Preview, Schedule, Squad list and more

The AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024 Qualifiers are set to take place in Dallan, China, from September 6 to September 12, 2023. This tournament holds a special significance for India as they are aiming to secure their first-ever qualification for the AFC U23 Asian Cup.

India finds itself in Group G and will compete against formidable opponents in their quest for a historic qualification. The first game against Maldives was canceled as Maldives withdrew from the competition citing logistics issues.

Out of the participating teams, the eleven group winners and the four best second-place teams from each group will secure their spots in the prestigious Asian Cup.

Here's a glimpse of India's schedule:

September 9: China vs. India (5:05 PM IST)

September 12: UAE vs. India (2 PM IST)

The stakes are high as the 2024 edition of the U23 Asian Cup serves as the qualification tournament for the Men’s Football competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The top performers in the qualifiers will earn their ticket to Qatar for the main event.

India's 23-member squad for the AFC U23 Asian Cup™ Qatar 2024 Qualifiers is packed with talent across all positions, under the guidance of Head Coach Clifford Miranda.

Goalkeepers: Hrithik Tiwari, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Arsh Anwer Shaikh.

Defenders: Narender Gahlot, Hormipam Ruivah, Bikash Yumnam, Sanjeev Stalin, Sumit Rathi, Jitendra Singh, Abdul Rabeeh.

Midfielders: Thoiba Singh Moirangthem, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Jiteshwor Singh Yumkhaibam, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Vibin Mohanan, Brison Deuben Fernandes, Amarjit Singh Kiyam.

Forwards: Sourav K, Parthib Gogoi, Rohit Danu, Ninthoinganba Meetei Khumanthem, Sivasakthi Narayanan (C), Suhail Ahmad Bhat.