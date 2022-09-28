Football
AFC U-17 Asian Cup: India to kick off qualifiers against Maldives
India will begin their qualifiers on the 3rd of October, 2022 in Saudi Arabia.
The final cast of the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2023™ will be determined when Asia's future stars showcase their talent at the Qualifiers which will kick off in ten centralised venues across the Continent on Saturday, October 1, 2022.
India's best performance in the history of the competition came in the 2002 edition, when it was known as the AFC U-16 Championship. That year, they reached the quarter-finals where South Korea defeated them 3-1 and would go on to win the competition.
AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers groups:
Group A: Japan, Jordan (H), Syria, Philippines, Turkmenistan
Group B: Indonesia (H), Malaysia, Palestine, Guam, UAE
Group C: Oman (H), Iraq, Qatar, Lebanon, Bahrain
Group D: India, Saudi Arabia (H), Myanmar, Maldives, Kuwait
Group E: Yemen, Bangladesh (H), Singapore, Bhutan
Group F: Thailand, Vietnam (H), Chinese Taipei, Nepal
Group G: Australia (H), China PR, Cambodia, N. Mariana Islands
Group H: Tajikistan (H), Afghanistan, Timor-Leste, Mongolia
Group I: IR Iran, Hong Kong, Kyrgyz Republic (H), Laos
Group J: Korea Republic, Brunei Darussalam, Uzbekistan (H), Sri Lanka
India's qualifiers schedule
Maldives vs India- 3rd October, 2022
India vs Kuwait- 5th October, 2022
Myanmar vs India- 7th October, 2022
India vs Saudi Arabia- 9th October, 2022