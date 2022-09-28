AFC U-17 Asian Cup: India to kick off qualifiers against Maldives

The final cast of the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2023™ will be determined when Asia's future stars showcase their talent at the Qualifiers which will kick off in ten centralised venues across the Continent on Saturday, October 1, 2022.

India's best performance in the history of the competition came in the 2002 edition, when it was known as the AFC U-16 Championship. That year, they reached the quarter-finals where South Korea defeated them 3-1 and would go on to win the competition.

AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers groups:

Group A: Japan, Jordan (H), Syria, Philippines, Turkmenistan

Group B: Indonesia (H), Malaysia, Palestine, Guam, UAE

Group C: Oman (H), Iraq, Qatar, Lebanon, Bahrain

Group D: India, Saudi Arabia (H), Myanmar, Maldives, Kuwait

Group E: Yemen, Bangladesh (H), Singapore, Bhutan

Group F: Thailand, Vietnam (H), Chinese Taipei, Nepal

Group G: Australia (H), China PR, Cambodia, N. Mariana Islands

Group H: Tajikistan (H), Afghanistan, Timor-Leste, Mongolia

Group I: IR Iran, Hong Kong, Kyrgyz Republic (H), Laos

Group J: Korea Republic, Brunei Darussalam, Uzbekistan (H), Sri Lanka

India's qualifiers schedule

Maldives vs India- 3rd October, 2022

India vs Kuwait- 5th October, 2022

Myanmar vs India- 7th October, 2022

India vs Saudi Arabia- 9th October, 2022