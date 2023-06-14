AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2023: Preview, India Squad, Fixtures, Live Stream

The Indian U-17 men's team is all set to participate in the AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2023. The vibrant capital of Bangkok will stage the majority of the matches – 26 – across three stadiums, with the remaining five to be played at the south-eastern coastal city of Chonburi as Thailand hosts the AFC U-17 Asian Cup for a joint-most fourth time (same as Qatar) between June 15 to July 2, 2023.

India's past results

Eight former champions will be on the hunt to taste glory again when the Group Stage gets underway on Thursday, with the schedule for the 16 teams finalised during the official draw in March.



Qualification for the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023 is on the line too – the top four will be AFC’s representatives at the global showpiece come November, and India head coach Bibiano Fernandes wants to be the first one to take India to the world stage.

Formerly known as the AFC U-16 Championship, India has participated a total of eight times prior to what will be their ninth time participating in the Asian tournament. Since their maiden appearance back in 1990, the Blue Colts have reached the quarter-finals on two occasions, in 2002 and in 2018, which also happens to be their best-ever finishes in the competition's history so far.

Grouped alongside Vietnam, Uzbekistan, and defending champions Japan in Group D, Bibiano Fernandes' boys will certainly not have an easy time getting out of the group stage. However, decent results against a mixed-bag of opponents on their Spain and Germany exposure trips may still spell some hope for the youngsters.

The Group stage will conclude on Friday, June 23 before the Quarter-finals start two days later, with the AFC U17 Asian Cup™ Thailand 2023 champions to be crowned on Sunday, July 2 at the Final in Pathum Thani Stadium.

India Squad

Goalkeepers: Sahil, Julfikar Gazi, Pranav Sundarraman.

Defenders: Ricky Meetei Haobam, Surajkumar Singh Ngangbam, Mukul Panwar, Malemngamba Singh Thokchom, Pramveer, Dhanajit Ashangbam.

Midfielders: Vanlalpeka Guite, Danny Meitei Laishram, Gurnaj Singh Grewal, Korou Singh Thingujam, Lalpekhlua, Rohen Singh Chaphamayum, Omang Dodum, Faizan Waheed, Akash Tirkey, Prachit Vishwas Naik Gaonkar.

Forwards: Thanglalsoun Gangte, Shashwat Panwar, Gogocha Chungkham, Lemmet Tangvah.

India Fixtures

India v/s Vietnam (June 17, 5:30pm IST)

Uzbekistan v/s India (June 20, 5:30pm IST)

Japan v/s India (June 23, 5:30pm IST)

Live Stream

All the LIVE action of the Blue Colts aiming for the World Cup can be caught on Jio TV. Moreover, you can stay tuned to The Bridge for the LIVE coverage of the AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2023.