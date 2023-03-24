AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2023: India to know opponents on March 30

The draw for the upcoming AFC U-17 Asian Cup 2023 will take place at the Swissotel Bangkok Ratchada at 2pm on Thursday, March 30, where the teams will learn of their opponents in the group stage.

Following a captivating round of qualifiers, which was held from October 1 to 9 last year, the attention will soon shift to the showpiece finals, which will be staged in Bangkok and Chonburi over 18 days from June 15 to July 2, 2023.

Adding to the intensity, the tournament, which has provided some of the continent’s finest talents including the likes of Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur and Monaco’s Takumi Minamino with the ultimate development platform, will also see the top four sides seal their places for the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2023 in Peru in November.

Asia’s top 16 teams will be divided into four groups in the 19th edition of the AFC U-17 Asian Cup, following its rebrand from the AFC U-16 Championship, and have been seeded according to their final ranking from the last edition in Malaysia - with host Thailand occupying the A1 position.

Pot 1 (Japan, Tajikistan, Korea Republic, Thailand)

All eyes will be on three-time winners Japan who are in Pot 1 alongside the hosts, as well as 2018 surprise package and runners-up Tajikistan, and Korea Republic who finished third in Kuala Lumpur nearly five years ago.

Pot 2 (Australia, India, IR Iran, Yemen)

Australia, who were Semi-finalists in 2010, 2014 and 2018, and 2016 hosts India, take their place in Pot 2 together with 2008 champions the Islamic Republic of Iran as well as 2002 runners-up Yemen.

Pot 3 (Malaysia, Vietnam, Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia)

Occupying Pot 3 are 2014 Quarter-finalists Malaysia, ASEAN giants Vietnam as well as Afghanistan, who will be making only their second appearance and two-time winners Saudi Arabia.

Pot 4 (China PR, Uzbekistan, Qatar, Laos)

The unranked quartet of China PR, Uzbekistan, Qatar and Laos are in the final pot as they mark a return to the tournament after missing out on the last edition.

The draw will be live streamed here.