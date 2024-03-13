AFC Cup: Odisha FC eye redemption against Central Coast Mariners in home clash

Odisha FC will take on the Australian club, Central Coast Mariners, who is currently leading the A-League standings, at the AFC Cup Zonal playoff in the reverse leg at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

The ISL side will be eyeing a win after it lost the away clash 0-4 last week.

This will be the first match for the Indian club since that humbling defeat at the Industree Group Stadium in Gosford. Mariners, on the other hand, played a league match on the weekend against Macarthur FC and registered a dominating 3-0 win to extend their unbeaten run to seven matches and rose to the top of the A-League table.

On the other hand, Odisha FC lost their top position to Mumbai City FC and were dropped to the third position in the ISL league table.

Key players to watch out for:

Odisha FC looked clueless in defence in the last match. They will try to improve on that front, with the likes of Mourtada Fall and Carlos Delgado at the back and Ahmed Jahouh in the midfield while attacking duties will be on forwards Roy Krishna and Diego Mauricio.

Youngster Isak Vanlaruatfela had a fine outing in the last match, making good runs from the left wing and providing a few accurate crosses. Odisha FC will try to use his speed for counter-attacking play in this match.

Mariners will be hoping for another outstanding outing from their Brazilian midfielder, Mikael Doka, who completely bamboozled Odisha's defence in the first match and scored two goals and an assist. At the same time, their leading goal-scorer, forward Angel Torres who didn't get much from the first match will try to bounce back in this match.

Schedule

Matchday: March 14

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

Live streaming info



The AFC Cup clash between India's Odisha FC and Australian club Central Coast Mariners will be telecast live on the Sports18 network in India. The fans can also enjoy the live streaming on the Fancode app and website.