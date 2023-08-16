Asian Games
:
Days
:
Hours
:
Mins
 
Secs
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

AFC Cup LIVE UPDATES: Mohun Bagan vs Machhindra FC preliminary round two - Blog

Catch the live updates of Mohun Bagan's 2023-24 AFC Cup preliminary round two game against Machhindra FC.

AFC Cup LIVE UPDATES: Mohun Bagan vs Machhindra FC preliminary round two - Blog
X

FILE PHOTO: Mohun Bagan players pose for a photograph ahead of the Durand Cup derby against East Bengal on August 6, 2023, at the Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata. (Photo credit: Mohun Bagan/@mohunbagansg)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 16 Aug 2023 12:49 PM GMT

Mohun Bagan Super Giant is set to take on Machhindra FC of Nepal in the 2023-24 AFC Cup preliminary round two game at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, aka Salt Lake Stadium, in Kolkata on Wednesday.

The winner of this match will advance to the main round and face either Abahani Limited Dhaka of Bangladesh or Club Eagles of the Maldives - who are scheduled to play in Sylhet in the south zone playoff on August 22.

Mohun Bagan is playing this match on the back of a shocking 0-1 loss to East Bengal in the Durand Cup. The Mariners, however, beat Bangladesh Army and Punjab FC in their other group-stage matches.

Machhindra FC won its last match 3-2 against Paro FC of Bhutan in the AFC Cup qualifier.

READ PREVIEW

Follow live updates here

Live Updates

2023-08-16 12:39:47
mohun baganAFC Cup
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X