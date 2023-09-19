Football
AFC Cup LIVE: Mohun Bagan 0-0 Odisha FC in 1st Half - Live Score, Updates, Blog
Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Odisha FC are up against each other in this Group D clash of the AFC Cup 2023/24.
Mohun Bagan vs Odisha LIVE: ISL clubs Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Odisha FC will take on each other in their first group game of the 2023/24 AFC Cup at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneshwar.
Both teams are clubbed with Maziya Sports and Recreation and Basundhara Kings in Group D of the tournament. Who will start the continental tournament with a win?
- 19 Sep 2023 2:36 PM GMT
35' - Boumous misses! But what a move!
Mohun Bagan dazzle! Odisha, somehow, survive. Petratos the man making things happen, sets up a 1-2-3 one touch sequence, Boumous at the end of it - he flies in with a right footer, it ruffles the side netting.
- 19 Sep 2023 2:31 PM GMT
28' - Sadiku shoots over
Petratos squares Sadiku, Sadiku shoots over. Mohun Bagan's quick passing are often putting the Odisha defence on edge, their muscle has managed to keep out too many shots on goal though.
- 19 Sep 2023 2:22 PM GMT
21' - MBSG keep knocking on Odisha's door
Amrinder under pressure again as Mohun Bagan keep knocking. The only time the ball went in was off Roy Krishna in an off side position.
- 19 Sep 2023 2:15 PM GMT
11' - Clash between Roy Krishna and Yuste
Ex MB man Roy Krishna and Hector Yuste, the current defensive wall MB depend on, have a coming together and some of the players converge at the scene of the crime.
Roy Krishna the man in the middle as minutes later he scores but is ruled because he is off side - by miles. Bhubaneswar feels wronged though.
- 19 Sep 2023 2:11 PM GMT
7' - Manvir tests Odisha keeper
Manvir Singh tests the keeper! A low shot drilled into goal from the right, kept out. The first real action of the day, even as a lot is happening in the stands in this Rosogolla derby.
- 19 Sep 2023 2:05 PM GMT
Mohun Bagan begin on ascendancy
It's Mohun Bagan who kick off, and it's the away team who control possession in the first few minutes.
- 19 Sep 2023 1:51 PM GMT
5 minutes to kick-off
The warm-ups are done, the players are set.
- 19 Sep 2023 1:30 PM GMT
AFC Cup format
Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC are placed in Group D (South Zone) for the AFC Cup 2023-24 alongside Maldives’ Maziya Sports & Recreation Club and Bashundhara Kings from Bangladesh.
Three group toppers and best runners-up from West Zone groups - A, B and C - will make the zonal semi-finals. The winning team will advance to the 19th AFC Cup final.
- 19 Sep 2023 1:29 PM GMT
Odisha FC Starting XI
And here's how the home team line up:
- 19 Sep 2023 1:28 PM GMT
Mohun Bagan Starting XI
Here's how MBSG line up today: