AFC Cup: Mohun Bagan Super Giant succumb to a 2-1 defeat against Bashundhara Kings

Mohun Bagan Super Giant tasted their first setback in the AFC Cup, falling 2-1 to Bashundhara Kings at the Bashundhara Kings Arena in Dhaka this Tuesday.

The Mariners initially took the lead during the opening half, courtesy of Liston Colaco's goal in the 17th minute. However, the hosts managed to level the score just before the end of the first half, as Miguel Figueira netted a brilliant goal in the 44th minute. The thrilling twist came in the 80th minute when Robinho secured the winning goal for the home team, injecting excitement into the group standings.

The game commenced with both sides probing each other's defenses in the early minutes. In the 17th minute, a fumble by the Kings' goalkeeper, while attempting to catch Jason Cummings' cross, allowed Colaco to capitalize on the rebound and give the visitors the lead.

Half time. End to end action so far! A big second half coming up in Dhaka! 👊#MBSG #JoyMohunBagan #আমরাসবুজমেরুন pic.twitter.com/NgWb6E0Wku — Mohun Bagan Super Giant (@mohunbagansg) November 7, 2023

Moments later, Dorielton Nascimento had a prime opportunity to equalize but, regrettably, sent his effort soaring from inside the box. Despite this, Mohun Bagan SG continued to apply pressure on the opposition's defense during counter-attacks. In the 34th minute, the Kings' goalkeeper pulled off a sensational double save to keep his team in contention.



As the first half approached its conclusion, Bashundhara Kings exhibited a greater sense of urgency. In the 44th minute, Didier orchestrated a scoring opportunity for Figueira, who unleashed a superb strike on the turn to level the score. The home side took control of the entire second half, launching a series of attacks.

Around the one-hour mark, Robinho outwitted the MBSG defense and set up winger Rakib Hossain, who forced a save from Vishal Kaith with his attempt. As the second half progressed, Bashundhara Kings intensified their offensive efforts. Finally, in the 80th minute, Dorielton provided the assist for Robinho, who calmly slotted the ball into the back of the net, securing three vital points for his team.

Both Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Bashundhara Kings now boast seven points from four games. The Mariners are now set to face Odisha FC in their upcoming AFC Cup 2023-24 Group D match at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on November 27, while Bashundhara Kings will square off against Maldives' Maziya S & RC.