AFC Cup: Central Coast Mariners knocks out Odisha FC

Odisha FC wrapped up their AFC Cup 2023-24 campaign positively, at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar as the match ended in a goalless draw against Central Coast Mariners.

The much-awaited second leg of the Inter-zonal Semi-Finals pitted Odisha FC against the Central Coast Mariners in a quest for redemption. Playing on their home turf, Odisha FC showcased a spirited performance, consistently pressuring the Mariners' defense.

Woah, things KICKED OFF between @CCMariners & @OdishaFC at half-time! 😮



... and it was started by the two head coaches.



📺 Watch #OFCvCCM on 10 Play.#CCMariners pic.twitter.com/UejBx5DBhi — Isuzu UTE A-League (@aleaguemen) March 14, 2024

Despite their commendable efforts, the match ended in a goalless draw on Thursday, marking the conclusion of Odisha FC's journey in the tournament. In the 4th minute, Carlos Delgado lost possession in the final third. Edmondsson quickly seized the loose ball, passing it to Ronald Barcellos, who shot from distance, forcing a save from Amrinder.



In the 28th minute, the Mariners squandered a scoring chance after a penalty had been awarded in the 27th minute. Edmondsson was brought down by Delgado inside the box, leading to the opportunity. However, Mikael Doka's shot hit the post, denying them the goal.

In the 44th minute, Roy Krishna located Mauricio with a pass into the Mariners' box. Despite attempting to find an opening, Mauricio faced pressure from Kaltak. To create space, he inadvertently kicked the ball out of play.

In the 49th minute, Roy advanced towards the goal, drawing the Mariners' defense back. He passed to Mauricio, who shot at the goal, saved by Vukovic. Isak Vanlalruatfela looked for a rebound opportunity, but Mauricio was flagged offside.

In the 60th minute, Edmondsson received a cross on the far side of the Odisha box but couldn't control his first-time finish, sending the ball out for a goal kick.

In the 86th minute, Hall was fouled, awarding the Mariners a freekick in a threatening position. They executed a training ground routine with a cross into the Odisha box. Paull's header missed the target.

Mauricio entered the box in the 90th minute but attempted to shoot but was unable to do so.

Odisha FC's goalless draw against the Central Coast Mariners in the second-leg match allowed the Mariners to advance comfortably to the Inter-zone final with a 4-0 aggregate score. They will now face Kyrgyz club Abdysh-Ata Kant in the next round.