AFC Cup: Odisha FC Suffer Crushing 4-0 Defeat to Central Coast Mariners FC

In the opening minute, Jing Reec pressured Delgado into a mistake, seizing the opportunity. Facing Amrinder one-on-one, Reec aimed for the goal, but Amrinder's swift action denied him with a brilliant save.

In the 10th minute, Ranawade and Krishna advanced with purpose, driving Odisha into the Mariners' defensive third. Down the right wing, they exchanged passes before Ranawade delivered a lackluster cross that Kaltak easily stooped head away.

#OdishaFC suffer defeat against the Australian side in leg 1 of the AFC Cup Inter-Zonal Semi-Final.😦



The #Juggernauts have a huge mountain to climb in the second leg at home.⛰️#IndianFootball⚽️| #AFCCup🏆 | #CCMvOFC⚔️ pic.twitter.com/S80c3oz1pJ — The Bridge Football (@bridge_football) March 7, 2024

Seizing the advantage of playing on home turf, the Central Coast claimed the lead in the 36th minute of the game as Farrell patiently waited on the left, drawing defenders before releasing Nisbet on the overlap. Nisbet delivered a perfect cross to Mikael Doka, who calmly slotted it into the near bottom corner, scoring with precision and finesse. CCM 1-0 OFC



In the 43rd minute, a brilliant counter unfolded as Diego placed a low driven pass on the right for Cy, who skillfully deceived the defender before delivering a cross. However, the ball sailed well over the target.

Edmondson, in the 52nd minute, laid off a sensational assist to Storm Roux around the corner, outpacing Delgado to the ball. Storm Roux thundered the ball past Amrinder, securing another goal for the home team. CCM 2-0 OFC

In the 54th minute, Roy Krishna moved infield, controlling a ball in the box, which then reached Mauricio. His curling shot was deflected wide. Despite the chance, the ensuing corner was wasted as Ranawade's clearance flew over the bar.

In the 56th minute, Roy dribbled inside the box and cut the ball back to Puitea, who was positioned just outside the box. However, his shot went over the bar.

In the 74th minute, Cy delivered an inch-perfect ball from the corner to Jahouh just outside the box, who took a shot first time, but missed the target by a few inches.

In the 77th minute, Roy Krishna gave away a penalty by pushing Farrell over inside the box. Doka confidently sends Amrinder the wrong way, slicing the ball into the roof of the net, sealing victory for the Mariners. CCM 3-0 OFC

In the 89th minute, the Mariners swiftly moved past Odisha’s left flank. Doka made a great run and passed to set up Barcellos, who slid the ball past Amrinder for the goal. CCM 4-0 OFC.

During added time in the final moments, Goddard won a corner and took it. The ensuing play saw Edmondson leading a Mariners counter-attack, which Ranawade successfully snuffed out.

Following the defeat, Odisha FC will host them at the Kalinga Stadium on March 14, 2024.