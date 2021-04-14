Bengaluru FC take on Nepal's Tribhuvan Army in a second round AFC Cup qualifier match on Wednesday night and we are going to be covering the game LIVE, here on our Live Blog. As Sunil Chhetri and company look to make their way into the tournament proper, we will keep you updated with all the latest from the match itself as well as all the conversation around it. The match starts at 7:30 pm at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa. Watch this space for more.

