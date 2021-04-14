Football
AFC Cup 2021 - Bengaluru FC vs Tribhuvan Army FC LIVE: Live Blog, Commentary, Score, Result, Updates and Reactions
Catch all the action from the AFC Cup qualifier between Bengaluru FC and Tribhuvan Army FC on our LIVE Blog.
Bengaluru FC take on Nepal's Tribhuvan Army in a second round AFC Cup qualifier match on Wednesday night and we are going to be covering the game LIVE, here on our Live Blog. As Sunil Chhetri and company look to make their way into the tournament proper, we will keep you updated with all the latest from the match itself as well as all the conversation around it. The match starts at 7:30 pm at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa. Watch this space for more.
.
.
.
Live Updates
- 14 April 2021 1:13 PM GMT
Hello and welcome
Hello everyone.
It's a continental night for two Indian clubs. Whoa..!! That sounds good doesn't it?
This is Sayan and I will take you through Bengaluru FC's qualifier against Tribhuvan Army, every step of the way. So just sit back and relax. Kick off is in less than 45 minutes.
Next Update: Team News