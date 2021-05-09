AFC Cup 2021: ATK Mohun Bagan's Prabir Das, SK Sahil test positive for Covid-19

In a big blow to the Indian football club ATKMohun Bagan, two of their players – Prabir Das and SK Sahil have tested positive for the deadly coronavirus.



This development comes after the Mariners were tested at a private facility in Kolkata before their departure to Maldives for the group stage fixtures of AFC Cup 2021. According to reports a third player from the team has also been infected with the virus.

ATK Mohun Bagan's Prabir Das & SK Sahil have tested positive in the Covid tests that were conducted yesterday . The ATKMB team is scheduled to depart for the Maldives on 10th May . #IndianFootball #ATKMB pic.twitter.com/YPJmbWKV7B

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) is expected to go ahead with the tournament in the island country, even as the Football Association of Maldives has expressed their reservations in hosting the league due to the worsening covid-19 situation in the country.



If the matches go ahead as planned, ATK Mohun Bagan would be playing without their first-choice goalkeeper Anirdam Bhattacharya who is expected to stay back in India as his mother has been infected with covid-19. The Mariners might also miss the services of overseas players including Roy Krishna, Carl McHugh, and David Williams in the Maldives.