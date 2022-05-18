AFC Cup 2022: ATK Mohun Bagan v Gokulam Kerala — Preview, Predicted XI, when and where to watch

ATK Mohun Bagan is set to begin their 2022 AFC Cup campaign from May 18 at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan. The Mariners have been placed in the Group D of the competition with I-League Champions Gokulam Kerala, Bangladesh Premier league Champions Bashundhara Kings and Dhivehi Premier League Champions Maziya Sports and Recreation.



The tournament will be Juan Ferrando's chance at reclaiming the 6-0 loss in the last edition of the tournament faced by Antonio Lopez Habas at the hands of FC Nasaf.



Ousting Sri-Lankan outfit Blue Star FC and Bangladeshi outfit Abahani Dhaka, ATK Mohun Bagan reached the group stage of the Asian tournament.



As for Bashundhara Kings, the Bangladesh Premier League winners come in high spirits after claiming a victory against the Police FC in their latest feat. The 2013-founded side has appeared only once in AFC Cup before, in 2021 where they finished third in the group below ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC. The 141st ranked team started their 2020 campaign with a 5-1 but the stint was cut short. In their last game played out against the Mariners, Bashundhara was held to a 1-1 draw by the Indian side.



Maziya SR on the other hand has been an old feat in the AFC Cup with their debut appearance being in the 2013 edition of the tournament. Playing 39 games in the tournament so far Maziya has won only 11 of them. In their latest encounter against ATK Mohun Bagan FC, the Maldives side lost 3-1 and will be looking forward to avenging the loss.



However, ATK Mohun Bagan is set to begin their campaign with a much-awaited ISL vs I-League encounter against I-League 2021-22 Champions Gokulam Kerala on Wednesday. Founded only in 2017, Gokulam Kerala has been one of the most successful clubs in recent years. With the player motivated to the core with the 2-1 win against Mohammedan Sporting Club in the final day title decider, the team from Kerala will look forward to a win against ATK Mohun Bagan in their maiden clash. However, interestingly Gokulam Kerala defeated Mohun Bagan back in 2019 in the Durand Cup to get their maiden trophy.



Coach Juan Ferrando is set to miss on the services of Sandesh Jhingan, however, Roy Krishna returning to the starting lineup will act as a relief for the coach amidst the rumours of the Fijian striker leaving. As for Gokulam Kerala, there is no news of any injury being inflicted upon the players, and coach Vincenzo Annese would have his whole squad lined up while captain Shariff would also return to his roles.



Predictive Starting XI:

ATK Mohun Bagan: Amrinder Singh (GK); Subhasish Bose, Tiri, Pritam Kotal (C), Prabir Das; Joni Kauko, Deepak Tangri, Hugo Boumous; Liston Colaco, Roy Krishna, Manvir Singh.



Gokulam Kerala FC: Rakshit Dagar (GK); Muhammed Uvais, Aminou Bouba, Alex Saji, Mohammed Jassim; Sharif Mukhammad (C), Emil Benny, Rishad; Thahir Zaman, Jourdain Fletcher, Luka Majcen.



When to watch AFC Cup 2022 clash between ATK Mohun Bagan and Gokulam Kerala?



The match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala FC will begin at 4.30 PM IST.

Where To Watch AFC Cup 2022 Live In India?



All matches of AFC Cup 2022, including those of ATK Mohun Bagan and Gokulam Kerala FC, will be telecast live on the Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD TV channels in India and will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.