AFC Cup 2022: ATK Mohun Bagan v/s Kuala Lumpur City- Preview, When to Watch, Where to Watch, Live Stream

ISL outfit ATK Mohun Bagan will play against Kuala Lumpur City on 7th September in the AFC Cup inter-zone semi-finals. The match will be played in Kolkata at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

Preview



Leading up to this game, the Mariners have had a fairly decent build-up as they were able to win two of their three group stage games. While compatriots Gokulam Kerala FC got the better of the Kolkata-based side, ATKMB were able to assert their dominance against Maldives-based side Maziya as well as Bangladeshi club Basundhara Kings.

Players like Joni Kauko, David Williams, and Liston Colaco have chipped in with their share of goals. However, the Indian team will go into the semi-finals without the likes of serial goal-scorers Roy Krishna as well as David Williams.

This lack of options up front became apparent during their recently concluded Durand Cup after I-League side Rajasthan United FC won their last group stage match to take the Mariners' place in the knockouts.

Despite an underwhelming run of games in the Durand Cup, ATKMB has shown their class in the AFC Cup and coach Juan Ferrando would love to get back to the habit of winning with the new Indian Super League season around the corner.

When to Watch?

The match will kick-off at 7:00 pm IST on Wednesday, 7th September.

Where to Watch?

The match will be live telecasted on Star Sports 1, 1 HD, 2, 2 HD, and on Star Sports 3 and 1 Bangla for Hindi and Bengali commentary respectively.

Live Stream

If you want to live stream the match then you can do so on the Disney+ Hotstar platform.

