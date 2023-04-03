AFC Champions League playoff: Mumbai City FC v/s Jamshedpur FC- Preview, Where to Watch, Live Stream

Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC will play each other in a one-off playoff match for a place in the AFC Champions League 2023-24 season on Tuesday 4th April.

Preview



Mumbai City FC are coming into this match as the ISL League Shield winners of the 2022-23 season after a brilliant record-breaking season. It was quite the opposite for Jamshedpur FC who, despite having won the 2021-22 Shield, were unable to recreate that level of performance.

Nonetheless, Aidy Boothroyd's men finally began to combine and create towards the back-end of the season, winning three of their last four matches including a wonderful victory against the might of Hyderabad FC.

Des Buckingham, on the other hand, has already experienced the royalty that is the AFC Champions League after leading the Islanders to a second-placed finish in the last season of the competition.

"The Champions League is the highest level of club football you can play. We have shown in the last season what Indian teams and players from the league can do, and we are also mindful of the fact that this could be the last time an Indian team could play in the tournament for a few years. We've got the hunger, and we know how exciting this tournament is," Buckingham said ahead of the match.

Despite finishing 10th in the league, Jamshedpur FC have shown glimpses of individual and collective excellence under Boothroyd, especially against Mumbai in their two games during the league stage.

“Very much so (looking forward to the game). We feel there’s a bit of unfinished business with Mumbai because I thought we played really well at their place and came away with a draw and our game at home we lost in the dying minutes to a mishit cross so we felt a bit aggrieved about that but that’s football, that’s what happens.

It’ll be a tough game because they’re a really good team, Shield Champions, but we’re really looking forward to the game. We’ve hit a really good patch of form in the last half of the Hero ISL season and we want to keep that momentum going into the next few games starting with Mumbai," said Aidy Boothroyd.

Where to Watch?

The match will be broadcast on Sony Sports 2 channel on 4th April, 8:30 pm IST onwards.

Live Stream

The match will be livestreamed on the FanCode platform.