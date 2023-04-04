AFC Champions League Qualifier: Mumbai City FC 1-0 Jamshedpur FC in 2nd Half — Live Score, Updates

Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC are locking horns to secure a coveted spot in the AFC Champions League group stage next year as they meet in the Hero Club Playoff at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri, Kerala.

MCFC dominated the first half as Lallianzuala Chhanghte and Bipin Singh blazed down the flanks but it was goalless at the break. Bipin got the best chance of the match, a shot parried to the post by the diving Rehnesh.

Follow Live: