Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

AFC Champions League Qualifier: Mumbai City FC 1-0 Jamshedpur FC in 2nd Half — Live Score, Updates

Mumbai City FC or Jamshedpur FC? Which Indian club will make it into Asia's premier competition next year?

AFC Champions League Qualifier: Mumbai City FC 1-0 Jamshedpur FC in 2nd Half — Live Score, Updates
X

Mumbai City FC or Jamshedpur FC will get a direct entry into the group stages of the 2023/24 AFC Champions League.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 4 April 2023 4:20 PM GMT

Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC are locking horns to secure a coveted spot in the AFC Champions League group stage next year as they meet in the Hero Club Playoff at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri, Kerala.

MCFC dominated the first half as Lallianzuala Chhanghte and Bipin Singh blazed down the flanks but it was goalless at the break. Bipin got the best chance of the match, a shot parried to the post by the diving Rehnesh.

Follow Live:

Live Updates

2023-04-04 14:10:40
>Load More
Jamshedpur FC Mumbai City FC AFC Champions League Indian Football 
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X