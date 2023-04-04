Football
AFC Champions League Qualifier: Mumbai City FC 1-0 Jamshedpur FC in 2nd Half — Live Score, Updates
Mumbai City FC or Jamshedpur FC? Which Indian club will make it into Asia's premier competition next year?
Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC are locking horns to secure a coveted spot in the AFC Champions League group stage next year as they meet in the Hero Club Playoff at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri, Kerala.
MCFC dominated the first half as Lallianzuala Chhanghte and Bipin Singh blazed down the flanks but it was goalless at the break. Bipin got the best chance of the match, a shot parried to the post by the diving Rehnesh.
- 4 April 2023 4:20 PM GMT
60' - Ricky keeps Jamshedpur in the game
Bipin looks for Diaz in the box but finds Chhangte. Saved. Ricky gets his body on the line. Jamshedpur are enduring a wave of attacks, but it's their defence keeping them in the game.
- 4 April 2023 4:15 PM GMT
52' - Mumbai City FC 1-0 Jamshedpur FC
Goal! Finally the deadlock is broken. Chhangte is brought down in the box and MCFC get a penalty! Jahouh scores from the spot.
- 4 April 2023 3:51 PM GMT
Half Time: MCFC 0-0 JFC
Mumbai clearly want to go into the break with a lead. Jahouh, Chhangte, Diaz all cause danger to Jamshedpur late in the 1st half.
0-0 at Half Time.
- 4 April 2023 3:44 PM GMT
44' - Bipin produces best chance of match so far
Great chance! Bipin shoots, the shot is pushed away by Rehnesh into the post. Narrow save for JFC. Best chance of the match so far.
- 4 April 2023 3:41 PM GMT
41' - Mumbai ramp up intensity
An intense attack from Mumbai City FC in the 36th minute as Diaz finds Chhangte in the box, who lets Apuia run into a long ranger shot, but it is blocked.
Chukwo goes into spectacular mode, tries to bicycle kick but it has gone to the moon. A rare but ineffective attack from JFC as the first half winds down.
- 4 April 2023 3:32 PM GMT
32' - Noguera, Apuia get chances for Mumbai
Apuia and Chhangte almost combine to cause danger on the right.
Then Noguera has a shooting opportunity in the box. Just fails to get his body into perfect shape for it. Apuia almost gets to the loose ball. Almost. It's been a match of almosts so far for MCFC.
- 4 April 2023 3:24 PM GMT
25' - Both sides suffer moments of panic in defence
Bipin also showing some signs of danger on the right. Jorge Diaz almost makes a perfect turn to receive his cross, but fails to make the final connection.
Jamshedpur again cause of moment of panic in the back for Mumbai even as Ritwik tries to pass the ball when he perhaps could have tried to shoot. Sawyer tries to find Chukwu as the attack looks to recover, but it's just wide.
Off a MCFC corner, chaos ensues as Rehenesh spills the ball and the ball is turned in but the whistle had gone - for offside!
- 4 April 2023 3:19 PM GMT
19' - Chhangte's shot blocked
Chhangte is in space in the box. He shoots. Blocked.
Jahouh tries to bulldoze his way through, Sawyer gets back to do some defensive work. Mumbai looking in control still, Chhangte on the right flank looks most likely to score, but Jamshedpur have shown already they can be dangerous on the counter attack.
- 4 April 2023 3:13 PM GMT
13' - Phurba Lachenba forced into save
Apuia making his presence felt as the midfield general lording the ground passes. Chukwu now makes a dangerous run towards the box, Mehtab lunges in for a tackle and play is stopped for a free kick.
And it's a super shot! Eli Sabia! Tipped over the box by Lachenpa. The first real shot of the match on target.
- 4 April 2023 3:07 PM GMT
6'- Sawyer makes foray for Jamshedpur
Jahouh's second flighted ball of the day. No real threat so far though. It's been a bit of a disjointed start, but it's the blues of Mumbai who are clearly controlling proceedings.
Harry Sawyer makes a run forward for Jamshedpur. Just to remind this is still a two-team match.