AFC CL LIVE: Mumbai City 0 - 0 Al Hilal- Updates, Scores, Blog
Mumbai City FC will aim to pull off an upset when they host Al Hilal SFC in their fourth group stage match of the AFC Champions League 2023-24 season at the DY Patil Sports Stadium at 7:30 PM.
Mumbai City FC are gearing up to take on the formidable Al Hilal SFC in their fourth group stage match of the AFC Champions League 2023-24 season at the DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday.
The Islanders have faced a challenging start to the competition, as they are yet to secure a point in Group D. In stark contrast, the Saudi Arabian giants, Al Hilal SFC, are currently leading the group with seven points.
- 6 Nov 2023 2:47 PM GMT
Half time!
It's halftime in this thrilling AFC Champions League match between Mumbai City FC and Al Hilal SFC! The score remains level, but the action has been intense. Stay with us for the second half, which promises even more excitement.
- 6 Nov 2023 2:40 PM GMT
38' Corner for Mumbai City!
Mumbai City FC gets their chance from a corner. Greg Stewart with the delivery, and Tiri gets a hold of the ball inside the box, but unfortunately, he can't get the shot away.
- 6 Nov 2023 2:33 PM GMT
30' Corner for Al Hilal!
Al Hilal SFC is putting the pressure on with another corner. Neves with the delivery, and although it's cleared on the first attempt, it falls to Al Dawsri, who takes a shot but narrowly misses the target.
- 6 Nov 2023 2:30 PM GMT
27' Neves booked!
Neves is booked for a foul on Akash Mishra.
- 6 Nov 2023 2:26 PM GMT
23' What a save!
What a moment! Neves unleashes a powerful shot, but Mumbai City FC's Phurba is up to the task, denying the attempt.
- 6 Nov 2023 2:19 PM GMT
17' Al Hilal slowly growing into the game!
It's evident that Al Hilal SFC is gaining momentum with their increasing attacks, but Mumbai City FC is showing resilience and not backing down. This is shaping up to be a compelling contest as both teams battle for control.
- 6 Nov 2023 2:14 PM GMT
11' Good clearance from Mehtab!
Al Hilal SFC showing their attacking intent once again. Mehtab with the clearance, but it results in a corner for the Saudi Arabian side. The set-piece goes to sidenetting, and the pressure is on Mumbai's defense.
- 6 Nov 2023 2:10 PM GMT
8' Corner for Al Hilal!
Al Hilal SFC with a corner opportunity now. The initial clearance, but Koulibali takes a rebound shot that just narrowly misses the target.
- 6 Nov 2023 2:05 PM GMT
4' Promising start from Mumbai!
Exciting start for Mumbai City FC! Pereyra Diaz with a promising run, but the Al Hilal defense stands strong to clear the threat. A corner for Mumbai, but it's also dealt with by the opposition.
The Islanders are putting on the pressure early in the game.